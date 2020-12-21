MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Farmers' protest | Foreign funds received by Bharatiya Kisan Union faction under FCRA scanner

According to the report, in the last couple of months, the organisation has received roughly Rs 8 lakh but the donations from Indians and the diaspora have not been calculated separately.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 04:13 PM IST
Due to the ongoing farmers’ stir against the Centre’s agricultural reforms, the movement of goods to industrial units located on the northern outskirts of Delhi have come to a screeching halt.

Due to the ongoing farmers’ stir against the Centre’s agricultural reforms, the movement of goods to industrial units located on the northern outskirts of Delhi have come to a screeching halt.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), one of Punjab's largest farmer organisations protesting against the Centre's recent agriculture reform laws, on December 20 said it has been asked by a central agency to submit its registration details which allow it to receive foreign funds.

“BKU is being targeted by the central authorities for evoking a massive response from Indians and NRIs. What wrong is there if our supporters working as truck drivers or pursing other labour works send donations from overseas,” said union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, in the last couple of months, the organisation has received roughly Rs 8 lakh but the donations from Indians and the diaspora have not been calculated separately.

“A department under the Centre has sent an email which we received through our bank’s branch in Punjab,” General Secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said, according to PTI. “In the email, it was stated that we should give registration details in respect of these donations from abroad otherwise they will be sent back. The bank manager showed me the email which has been sent by the Forex Department.”

Kokrikalan’s bank account is reportedly not registered as per Foreign Contribution Regulation (FCRA) rules.

Close

Related stories

Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) stipulates mandatory registration of any outfit receiving foreign funds.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bhartiya Kisan Union #Farm laws #FCRA #foreign funds
first published: Dec 21, 2020 04:13 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.