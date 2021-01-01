Farm laws | 850 academicians throw weight behind govt on new agriculture reforms

File image of the 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi. (Image: AP)

More than 850 academicians from across the country have supported the new reforms brought in by the Union government in the agriculture sector. The government passed three contentious bills aimed at reforming the farm sector in the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Stating that the three new acts seek to free farm trade from all restrictions, the group of academicians, in a statement, noted that the laws would empower farmers to conduct transactions at competitive prices.

The academicians highlight the government's assurance that the minimum support price (MSP) wouldn't be scrapped through these farm bills. The laws would provide full autonomy for farmers to sell their produce, they stated.

"The Union Government has repeatedly assured the farmers that these three bills on Farm trade wouldn't do away with Minimum Support Price (MSP), but rather free the farm trade from all illicit market restrictions, open the market beyond 'mandis' and further assists the small and marginal farmers to sell their produce at market/competitive prices. The new laws also provide full autonomy for farmers to sell their produce," the statement said.

Extending their support, they said, "As a proud citizen of India and members of different educational institutions, we strongly support the proposed Agricultural reforms bill, 2020 by the Union Government. We strongly believe in the government's assurance to the farmers to protect the farmers' livelihoods, and it will not take the food from their plate. The government is still firmly committed to delivering the principle of minimum government, maximum governance."

The academicians belong to premier institutions including, Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, North Eastern Hill University, among others.

Meanwhile, in the sixth round of meeting, that took place on December 30 between the Centre and farmer unions who are protesting against the reforms, the two sides arrived at a consensus on two of the four demands raised by the farmers.

However, there is no agreement on the other two demands - chalking out modalities of repealing the three legislation and giving a legal guarantee on the MSP. The two issues are expected to be taken up in the next round of talks scheduled on January 4.