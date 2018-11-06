Faizabad district to be renamed as Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath

Close on the heels of renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 6 announced that Faizabad district will henceforth be known as Ayodhya.

"Ayodhya is a symbol of our 'aan, baan aur shaan' (honour, pride and prestige)" he said in the pilgrim town, about 120 km from state capital Lucknow.

"Nobody can do injustice to Ayodhya," he said, adding that the holy city is identified by Lord Ram.

Adityanath was speaking on the occasion of "Deepotsav" on Diwali eve.