you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 09, 2020 06:44 PM IST

Evaluation for class 10, 12 CBSE board exams to be done at home by teachers

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ramesh Pokhriyal

The evaluation for class 10, 12 CBSE board exams will be done by teachers at their homes and 3,000 schools have been identified as exam centres to deliver the answer sheets to them, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Saturday.

He said 1.5 crore answer sheets of already conducted class 10, 12 exams will be delivered to teachers.

"From the 3,000 schools, these copies will go the evaluators and evaluation will begin tomorrow. Teachers will evaluate from home and we will be able to complete the process in 50 days," he added.

Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates

The evaluation of the answer sheets has been delayed due to a nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The pending CBSE board exams will be held from July 1 to 15.

Follow our full coverage of coronavirus here.

First Published on May 9, 2020 06:35 pm

After flip-flops, IndiGo clarifies pay cut for senior employees will be for entire 2020-21

Coronavirus pandemic | First patient to receive plasma therapy in Uttar Pradesh dies of heart attack

HLL Lifecare floats tender for over 1 lakh units of medical supplies for COVID-19 testing

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

