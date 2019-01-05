ED seeks open-ended NBW against close aide of Robert Vadra in money laundering case

The ED told the court that Manoj Arora, an aide of Arora,failed to appear for questioning despite repeated summonses.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved a Delhi court on January 5 seeking issuance of open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Manoj Arora, allegedly a close aide of Robert Vadra, in a money laundering case.
The agency told the court that Arora failed to appear for questioning despite repeated summonses.
The ED further claimed that Arora is a key person in the case. He is aware of overseas undeclared assets of Vadra and was instrumental in arranging funds for such properties, the agency said.
Vadra is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 03:05 pm