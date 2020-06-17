App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ecom Express to hire 7,000 employees in 2 months

“As a provider of logistics services to the e-commerce industry, employees are paramount and a pivot to what we do. In these difficult times, we see an increase in the demand for online shopping across cities and we need to support the scale and size for doorstep deliveries,” Ecom Express Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer Saurabh Deep Singla said in a statement.

Logistics solutions provider Ecom Express on Wednesday said it is planning to hire over 7,000 employees in the next two months. The hiring will span across business functions such as last-mile delivery, warehousing management, operations, information technology and data sciences.

The hiring of new employees is driven by unprecedented need to keep the supply chain running for the e-commerce industry and in ensuring safe and timely deliveries, he added.

The hiring of new employees is driven by unprecedented need to keep the supply chain running for the e-commerce industry and in ensuring safe and timely deliveries, he added.

These new positions represent around 25 percent of the company's total workforce. The hiring will be done across the country including metro cities, that is Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad as well as cities including Ahmedabad, Surat, Chandigarh, Indore, Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bhopal and Jaipur.

Ecom Express has set a target to hire around 35,000 people till the beginning of this year's festive season to be prepared for the surge in online shopping backed by festival sales and increasing preferences to doorstep deliveries, the statement said.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 06:36 pm

tags #Business #E-commerce #Ecom Express #India #jobs #Saurabh Deep Singla

