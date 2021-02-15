MARKET NEWS

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The earthquake occurred at 7:23 pm on February 15 and its epicenter was 258 km south-southeast (SSE) of Portblair.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 10:37 PM IST
(Representative Image)

(Representative Image)

The National Centre for Seismology reported an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 near Portblair in the Andaman and Nicobar islands on February 15. The earthquake occurred at 7:23 pm and its epicenter was 258 km south-southeast (SSE) of Portblair. The Centre reported that it struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far, according to CNBC-TV 18.

(Please check back for further updates)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Andaman and Nicobar Island #earthquake #India #Natural Calamity #Natural Disaster
first published: Feb 15, 2021 10:37 pm

