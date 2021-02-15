Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

(Representative Image)

The National Centre for Seismology reported an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 near Portblair in the Andaman and Nicobar islands on February 15. The earthquake occurred at 7:23 pm and its epicenter was 258 km south-southeast (SSE) of Portblair. The Centre reported that it struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far, according to CNBC-TV 18.