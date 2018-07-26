App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 02:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Draft GST return forms to be released for public comments by 30th July

GST Commissioner Upender Gupta said in the new return filing system 'nil' filers, who don't have purchase or supplies in a quarter, can file returns by just sending an SMS.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The drafts of new forms for filing GST return will be put in public domain by early next week for stakeholder consultation, a revenue official said today. GST Commissioner Upender Gupta said in the new return filing system 'nil' filers, who don't have purchase or supplies in a quarter, can file returns by just sending an SMS.

The new return forms will give option to taxpayers to make amendments till September next year.

“We will put the new return filing format in public domain by Monday. Industry can send their comments on the form for one month. Your feedback will help further improve the system,” Gupta said while addressing a industry meeting organised by CII.

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister, had last week cleared the new return filing form. It would replace the current GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B returns.

related news

“A new return system has been approved by the GST Council wherein the nil filers where there is no supply or purchase in a quarter, return can be filed by sending an SMS,” Gupta said.

The revenue department plans to put in place the new return filing system by January 1, 2019.

He said the amendments to the GST law, as approved by the Council, will be placed before Parliament in the ongoing monsoon session. Thereafter the state legislatures will have to pass it and consequently the amended law will come into effect.

As per the amendment, threshold for availing composition scheme will be hiked to Rs 1.5 crore, from Rs 1 crore at present.

Gupta said GST Council will take a final call as to when and by how much the composition scheme threshold would be hiked.

The amendments, among other things, provide for a modification of reverse charge mechanism, separate registration for companies having different business verticals, cancellation of registration, new return filing norms and issuance of consolidated debit/credit notes covering multiple invoices.

Gupta, further, said the Council has allowed businesses registered in the earlier Service Tax, VAT, excise regime to migrate to the GST regime by filing application to tax authorities by August 31.

For such taxpayers who would migrate, late fee for filing returns from July 2017 to August 2018 will be waived and they can possibly claim transition credit.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 02:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #GST #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.