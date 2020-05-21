Domestic flights resume from May 25: Planning to take a flight? Read these important government guidelines

As domestic flights resume from May 25, passengers will have to follow additional guidelines to ensure safety amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) has issued a detailed set of instructions, advising passengers to report atleast two hours prior to the departure time since the process will take longer.

Here are the most important points passengers need to note:

>> Only web check-in will be available. Baggage tags/baggage identification number should be downloaded.>> Only one hand baggage and one check-in baggage is permitted>> Social distancing and usage of face masks will be mandatory right from arrival at the airport to exiting at the destination airport.>> Registering on the Aarogya Sethu app is compulsory. Children below 14 years of age are exempt from this condition.

Are there restrictions on individuals who can travel?

Yes. Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 cannot travel by air. Individuals living in containment zones are also not permitted to fly.

Those who are at high risk of infection, such as the elderly, pregnant ladies, and passengers with health issues have been advised against air travel.

What precautions should I take before reaching the airport?

Complete the web check-in and register on the Aarogya Setu app. Airlines have been instructed to issue a boarding pass only after self-declaration that the passenger can fly and does not show any symptoms of COVID-19.

Why do I need to register on the Aarogya Sethu app?

The Aarogya Setu contact tracing app is required to certify an individual's health before taking a flight.

Passengers whose status does not reflect as "green" on the app will not be allowed to enter the terminal.

Will thermal screening be done at airports?

Yes, thermal screening will be done for all passengers by the airport staff, both while entering the terminal and before boarding.

If an individual is denied permission to travel due to high body temperature or age, then the airline should permit them to change the date without penalty.

Are hand sanitisers compulsory?

Not specifically. But airlines are instructed to provide protection kits (three layered surgical masks, face shield and sanitiser) to each passenger near the boarding gate.

Hand sanitisers will be available throughout the airport.

Will in-flight meals be permitted?

No, in-flight meals will not be provided. Consuming any other edible after boarding the aircraft is not permitted, except for health reasons. Only water bottles will be provided by the airlines.

No other items will be sold on board to minimise physical contact and minimise chances of infection. Magazines and newspapers will also not be permitted.



