App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Disclosure of Aadhaar number doesn't increase one's digital vulnerability, says Trai Chief

Breaking his silence over the issue, Sharma said he has always maintained that disclosure, knowledge or sharing of the biometric ID number does not increase "digital vulnerabilities".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Outgoing Trai chairman R S Sharma -- whose open dare to Twitterati on Aadhaar misuse had caused a social media furore -- asserted today that mere knowledge of Aadhaar number cannot increase one's "digital vulnerabilities".

Sharma was also quick to add that the intention behind disclosure of his 12-digit number was never to abet others to publish or disclose their Aadhaar numbers.

Breaking his silence over the issue, Sharma said he has always maintained that disclosure, knowledge or sharing of the biometric ID number does not increase "digital vulnerabilities".

Sharma, who retires on August 9, was speaking on the sidelines of a conference where telecom regulator Trai announced that two of its mobile apps do not disturb app that reports pesky calls and MyCall app that measures call quality  will be available on UMANG platform.

related news

"I have made it very clear that the intention was not really to abet other people to publish their Aadhaar number," Sharma said replying to a specific query.

Following Trai chief's Aadhaar challenge last month, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had asked people not to share publicly their 12-digit identifier on Internet and social media, or pose such challenges to others.

"Such activities are uncalled for and should be refrained as these are not in accordance with the law," UIDAI had said in a statement.

An all-out war had raged on Twitter after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) chief shared his Aadhaar number publicly, challenging anyone to show how mere knowledge of the number can be misused to harm him.While some claimed to have got access to his bank account number and email, Sharma refuted the claims saying they were untrue.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 02:56 pm

tags #Aadhaar #Current Affairs #India #Telecom Regulatory Authority of India #UIDAI

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.