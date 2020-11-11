Dhanteras 2020 date in India and other details about the festival that marks the beginning of Diwali

Dhanteras 2020 will be celebrated on November 13. Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi in Sanskrit rings in the festival of Diwali in India.

On the occasion of Dhanteras, goddess of wealth Lakshmi and Dhanvantari, who is considered the God of Ayurveda who imparted the wisdom of Ayurveda for the betterment of mankind and to help rid it of the suffering of disease, are worshipped. The Indian government has started observing the 'National Ayurveda Day' on Dhanteras from 2016.

Dhanteras 2020: Here are all the questions answered

What is Dhanteras?

It is the first day of the Hindu festival of Diwali. The word Dhanteras is derived from Dhan that means wealth in Hindi and Teras which means thirteenth. On the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik, Dhanteras is celebrated.

Why is Dhanteras auspicious for buying gold?

On Dhanteras day, people believe that gold and silver protect you from bad omen and anything negative and it is considered extremely auspicious to buy these precious metals. It is also believed Dhanteras Goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of her devotees and fulfils their wishes. Also, Lord Kubera (Dhan-Kuber), the God of assets and wealth is also worshipped on this day.

What is done on Dhanteras?

On the night of Dhanteras, diyas (lamps) are kept burning all through the night in honour of Lakshmi and Dhanvantari.

Hindus consider this an extremely auspicious day for making new purchases, especially of gold or silver articles and new utensils. It is believed that new "Dhan" (wealth) or some item made of precious metal is a sign of good luck. In modern times, Dhanteras has come to be known as the most auspicious occasion for buying gold, silver, and other metals, especially kitchenware. The day also sees heavy purchases of appliances and automobiles. Dhanteras engages themes of cleansing, renewal, and the securing of auspiciousness as embodied by Lakshmi.

What is the significance of Dhanteras?

Dhanteras is considered an auspicious occasion to purchase clothes, jewellery, utensils, gadgets. It is also believed that buying gold and silver on Dhanteras bring more wealth and prosperity. On the day of Dhanteras, people also worship Lord Dhanvantri, the God of Ayurveda. Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras should be performed during Pradosh Kaal. This year the Pradosh Kaal on Dhateras (13 November) starts after sunset and last for approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Dhanteras 2020 Puja Muhurat: 5:28 pm to 5:59 pm on 13 November

Why do we celebrate Diwali festival?

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is celebrated across India with great enthusiasm as it symbolises the victory of good over evil. Diwali is celebrated 20 days after Lord Ram killed Ravana (Dusshera) and rescued Sita from captivity in Lanka. The celebration marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodha after 14 years of exile.