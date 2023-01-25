English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    DGCA amends norms to provide refund to passengers who were shifted to lower class

    DGCA said that airlines need to carry a passenger who was downgraded to the lower class in the next available class and also provide refund.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on January 25 announced new guidelines asking airlines to refund passengers that were downgraded to a lower class.

    As part of the new guidelines, the aviation regulator has asked airlines to issue a 75 percent refund of the cost of ticket including taxes to passenger that were downgraded when flying on a domestic route.

    Similarly, for passengers flying on international routes, if the route length is 1,500 km or lower, airlines will have to provide a refund amounting to 30 percent of the cost of ticket including taxes, if a passenger's seat is downgraded.

    For international flights between 1,500 km and 3,500 km, airlines will have to provide a refund amounting to 50 percent of the cost of ticket including taxes, if a passenger's seat is downgraded.