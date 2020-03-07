App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2020 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Waqf Board releases Rs 50 lakh for repair of property damaged in communal violence

"The Construction Committee of Delhi Waqf Board will undertake repair work from Saturday. The houses and shops of affected people, no matter which religion they belong to, will be repaired by the Waqf Board and an amount of Rs 50 lakh was released for the purpose," Khan said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi Waqf Board on Friday released Rs 50 lakh for the repair and renovation of houses and shops damaged in the recent communal violence in northeast Delhi. The Waqf Board will help the riot-affected people in repair of their houses and shops, irrespective of their faith, said Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan.

"The Construction Committee of Delhi Waqf Board will undertake repair work from Saturday. The houses and shops of affected people, no matter which religion they belong to, will be repaired by the Waqf Board and an amount of Rs 50 lakh was released for the purpose," Khan said.

The Board has prepared a list of affected people whose shops and houses were damaged in the violence or gutted in arson. The work has started with helping the affected people in Tyre Market of Gokalpur, said an official of the Board.

The entire market, with around 225 shops, was gutted in arson, the official said.

The Waqf Board has also started repair work to restore 19 mosques vandalised during the violence last month.

"The repair work started with Jama Masjid in Ashok Nagar. An advance amount of Rs 5 lakh has been released by the Waqf Board for it," he said.

The Board has also set up a relief camp for riot victims in Mustafabad where over 1,000 people are being kept. Besides food and medical help, the camp also has help desks to provide legal aid and counselling to the affected people.

First Published on Mar 7, 2020 07:58 am

