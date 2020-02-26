Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Death toll at 18; NSA Doval likely to brief PM Modi, Cabinet shortly

Live updates of the violence in northeast Delhi. The death toll after two days of violence has risen to 18. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval as visited sensitive areas to take stock of the situation.

IPS officer SN Shrivastava has been appointed as the new Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order).

Streets in many localities like Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad saw pitched battles yesterday between members of two groups who also reportedly hurled petrol bombs and opened fire.