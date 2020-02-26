Live now
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Death toll at 18; NSA Doval likely to brief PM Modi, Cabinet shortly
Live updates of the violence in northeast Delhi over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)
Live updates of the violence in northeast Delhi. The death toll after two days of violence has risen to 18. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval as visited sensitive areas to take stock of the situation.
IPS officer SN Shrivastava has been appointed as the new Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order).Streets in many localities like Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad saw pitched battles yesterday between members of two groups who also reportedly hurled petrol bombs and opened fire. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | The ANI report cites government sources as saying that NSA Doval has made it clear that lawlessness would not be allowed to remain in the national capital and adequate number of police and paramilitary forces have been deployed.
The police have been given a free hand to bring the situation under control, the report adds.
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | ANI has reported, citing government sources, that NSA Doval has been given charge of bringing the situation under control. He will be briefing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Cabinet.
He visited Jaffrabad and Seelampur, among other areas of north-east Delhi last night and held talks with different community leaders.
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | News agency ANI has reported that NSA Ajit Doval will attend the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting today. The CCS comprises the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Defence, Minister of External Affairs and Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs.
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | JUST IN: The death toll has risen to 18, ANI has reported quoting Sunil Kumar Gautam, MD, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | NSA Ajit Doval visited areas of Seelampur, Usmanpur, Jafrabad and Shahdara at around 3.00 am. News18 has reported that the total deployment plan was discussed with him.
Doval also met people from both communities and assured them full safety.
In this tweet from ANI: Images of locals, along with family members of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal (who lost his life in violence in north-east Delhi), protest at his native place Sadeensar, Rajasthan demanding martyr status for him.
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | The Cabinet will be discussing the ongoing situation at 10.30 am, NDTV has reported.
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the family of the injured Shahdara DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Amit Sharma and inquired about his health, ANI has reported.
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | JUST IN: News agency ANI, citing a Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital official, has reported that four persons were brought dead today.
This takes the death toll to 17. More details awaited.
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | Noida, Ghaziabad on high alert: Police in Uttar Pradesh have enhanced security and patrolling along Ghaziabad and Noida borders with Delhi.
The Noida police said it was on ‘high alert’ and Section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of four or more people, was in place in the district, while the Police Armed Constabulary (PAC) has also been deployed in huge numbers.