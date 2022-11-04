Delhi to close primary classes from tomorrow, may bring back odd-even, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi pollution

The Delhi government has ordered shut primary classes in the national capital from November 5 and barred outdoor activities for senior students as the air quality in the city continues to worsen.

The decisions were announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, on November 4 during a press conference.

“Delhi government is also considering to adopt the odd-even policy in Delhi. Even in Punjab, steps are being taken to avoid stubble burning,” Kejriwal, who was joined by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, said.

The burning of rice crop residue by farmers in neighbouring Punjab, where AAP is in power, is being blamed for Delhi’s toxic haze, which is a health hazard. Prolonged exposure to toxic-laden air can cause cardiovascular diseases, research has found.

The Capital’s pollution crisis, a winter staple, has also pitted the AAP against the BJP, which accuses Kejriwal’s party of not doing enough in Punjab to curtail farm fires.

Kejriwal said the AAP had been in power in Punjab for just six months, which was a very short time. By next year, instances of stubble burning would be reduced, the Delhi chief minister claimed.

"Give the Punjab government one more year to resolve this problem," he said.

Kejriwal said air quality in various cities across north India was severe. The Delhi government was not solely responsible and the Centre needed to step in and take measures, he said.

“We have to find solutions, instead of blaming each other. Punjab and Delhi solely aren’t responsible for pollution. Look at the air quality index of other states also,” he said, calling for a joint meeting of chief ministers to find solutions.

Mann said there were 1.20 lakh machines in the state to bury stubble in the fields. “Many village panchayats have passed resolutions not to burn stubble. By November next year, we will solve the problem of stubble burning,” he claimed.

A bumper paddy crop had led to more crop residue in Punjab this season, Mann said.

The Supreme Court will on November 10 hear a plea seeking measures to reduce air pollution in Delhi and National Capital Region, news agency ANI reported.