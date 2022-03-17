Delhi reports 148 COVID-19 cases, one death

Representative image (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

Delhi on Thursday reported 148 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.47 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,63,493 and the death toll climbed to 26,145, the health bulletin stated. As many as 31,823 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, it said.

On Wednesday, Delhi had logged 144 cases with a positivity rate of 0.39 per cent, and one death. On March 5, 6, 10, 11, 13 and 14, no fatalities were recorded in the city.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.