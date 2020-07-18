App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Police detain 31 for attending party in a bar named 'Playgue', drinking liquor in violation of COVID-19 restrictions

The police arrested the restaurant owner and his brother for organising a social gathering in violation of coronavirus-enforced lockdown restrictions and serving liquor to customers without a license.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Delhi Police detained 31 people, including seven women, for attending a party at a nightclub on July 15 in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar, violating restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The police received a tip-off about the party and raided PLAYGUE restaurant on July 15 night. At the nightclub, police found people drinking alcohol, smoking "hookah" and dancing, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan told PTI. Liquor and beer were also served by the restaurant without any license, he said.

The police arrested the restaurant owner and his brother for organising a social gathering in violation of coronavirus-enforced lockdown restrictions and serving liquor to customers without a license.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

related news

According to police, Lavish Khurana along with his brother Kashish Khurana was booked for violations under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Excise Act, Epidemic Disease Act, Disaster Management Act and Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act.

Meanwhile, 29 others who had gathered at the restaurant were booked for assembling at a social gathering and violating the restrictions imposed amid the pandemic. They, however, were released on bail later.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 08:46 am

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.