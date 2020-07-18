Delhi Police detain 31 for attending party in a bar named 'Playgue', drinking liquor in violation of COVID-19 restrictions

The Delhi Police detained 31 people, including seven women, for attending a party at a nightclub on July 15 in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar, violating restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The police received a tip-off about the party and raided PLAYGUE restaurant on July 15 night. At the nightclub, police found people drinking alcohol, smoking "hookah" and dancing, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan told PTI. Liquor and beer were also served by the restaurant without any license, he said.

The police arrested the restaurant owner and his brother for organising a social gathering in violation of coronavirus-enforced lockdown restrictions and serving liquor to customers without a license.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

According to police, Lavish Khurana along with his brother Kashish Khurana was booked for violations under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Excise Act, Epidemic Disease Act, Disaster Management Act and Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act.

Meanwhile, 29 others who had gathered at the restaurant were booked for assembling at a social gathering and violating the restrictions imposed amid the pandemic. They, however, were released on bail later.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)