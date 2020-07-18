Live now
Coronavirus India News Live Updates | Gujarat records highest single-day spike of 949 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 46,516
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have crossed the 10 lakh-mark. The recovery rate now stands at 63.3 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 116th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 10,03,832 cases, which includes more than 25,602 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 63.3 percent.Globally, there have been over 1.40 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than six lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Gujarat records 949 new COVID-19 cases
Rajasthan reports 615 news COVID-19 cases
Jharkhand records 291 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand LIVE updates | Border of Haridwar district with adjoining state of Uttar Pradesh has been sealed from today till July 20 in view of COVID-19 cases. Taking dip in rivers/bathing at ghats will not be allowed on 'Somvati Amavasya': Senthil Avoodai K Raj, SSP Haridwar, Uttarakhand told news agency ANI.
Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE updates | Record 949 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 17 deaths
Gujarat recorded a highest single-day spike of 949 coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the tally to 46,516, the state health department said. Surat district alone accounted for 234 new cases.
Seventeen persons suffering from the viral infection died across the state since Thursday evening, taking the death toll to 2,108, it said in a statement. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE updates | 8 more die of COVID-19, 615 fresh cases reported
Eight more deaths due to coronavirus in Rajasthan pushed the toll to 546 yesterday, while the total number of cases rose to 27,789 with 615 fresh infections, officials told news agency PTI. The state now has 6,617 active COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir LIVE updates | A COVID-19 screening and sampling centre has been established at Qazigund in Anantnag for migrant labourers coming from outside Kashmir valley. Presently, only migrant labourers who are working at brick kilns in Kashmir valley are allowed to enter. (ANI)
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE updates | Jharkhand records 4 more deaths, 291 fresh infections
Four more people died of coronavirus in Jharkhand yesterday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease to 46 in the state, a government bulletin said.
A total of 291 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on the day, pushing the state's coronavirus count to 5,096, the bulletin said. (PTI)
