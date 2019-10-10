Delhi Police arrests former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh

Shivinder Singh (pictured left) has been arrested by the Delhi police. The EOW is still on the lookout for Malvinder Singh (pictured right).

Former promoter of Ranbaxy Shivinder Singh and Religare ex-CMD Sunil Godhwani have been arrested by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police, according to news agency ANI.

The arrests have been made following a complaint by Religare Enterprises Limited, accusing them of diversion and misappropriation of funds worth Rs 740 crore.

The EOW is also on the lookout for former Ranbaxy CEO Malvinder Singh.