Delhi HC junks Juhi Chawla's plea against setting up 5G networks, imposes Rs 20 lakh fine

The High Court said that the plaintiffs abused the process of law and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakhs on them.

Moneycontrol News
June 04, 2021 / 05:19 PM IST
Juhi Chawla had raised environmental concerns associated with setting up of 5G wireless networks in India

The Delhi High Court on June 4 dismissed the lawsuit filed by actor-environmentalist Juhi Chawla against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country.

The High Court said that the plaintiffs abused the process of law and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakhs on them.

Juhi Chawla had raised environmental concerns associated with setting up of 5G wireless networks in India.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)
