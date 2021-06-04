Delhi HC junks Juhi Chawla's plea against setting up 5G networks, imposes Rs 20 lakh fine

Juhi Chawla had raised environmental concerns associated with setting up of 5G wireless networks in India

The Delhi High Court on June 4 dismissed the lawsuit filed by actor-environmentalist Juhi Chawla against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country.

The High Court said that the plaintiffs abused the process of law and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakhs on them.

