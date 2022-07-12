English
    Delhi Govt announces pilot project with UNICEF for employment opportunities to DSEU students

    The government said in a statement that the DSEU and UNICEF have introduced 'Career Awareness Sessions' for students.

    PTI
    July 12, 2022 / 06:35 AM IST

    The Kejriwal government announced a new pilot project with the UNICEF to enable access to employment opportunities for students of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU).

    "Skill Varsity of Delhi joins hands with YuWaah (Generation Unlimited India) at UNICEF to enable access to employment opportunities, assist students in becoming job ready as well as listen to and amplify the voices of young people," the statement read.

    Another pillar of the partnership is the 'YuWaah Step Up - Bano job ready', a six-month pilot being conducted by Flywheel Digital Solutions Pvt with DSEU students and other job-seekers in Delhi to enhance the reach of young job-seekers on the new age job portals, the government said in the statement.

    The pilot will run at Ambedkar DSEU Shakarpur - I campus starting 20th July.
    PTI
