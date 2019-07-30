App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi court sends 2 officials of Amrapali Group to 5-day police custody

The court sent Amrapali Group's chief financial officer Chander Wadhwa and statutory auditor Anil Mittal to police custody after the Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of Delhi Police claimed they were instrumental in creating a large number of bogus companies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A Delhi court on July 30 sent two officials of Amrapali Group to five-day police custody after the probe agency sought their custodial interrogation.

The court sent Amrapali Group's chief financial officer Chander Wadhwa and statutory auditor Anil Mittal to police custody after the Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of Delhi Police claimed they were instrumental in creating a large number of bogus companies.

These bogus companies were created for diversion of funds of home buyers by employing their known persons and relatives as directors or key management posts in those firms, EoW told the court.

Close

Cracking its whip on errant builders for breaching the trust reposed by home buyers, the Supreme Court on July 23 had cancelled the registration of the Amrapali Group under the real estate law RERA, and ousted it from its prime properties in the NCR by nixing the land leases.

The apex court, which directed a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into alleged money laundering by realtors, provided relief to over 42,000 home buyers of the Amrapali group, with the verdict.

 
First Published on Jul 30, 2019 10:14 pm

tags #Amrapali Group #Business #Delhi #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.