Delhi BJP launches campaign to clean Yamuna with help from party leaders, workers

Delhi BJP leaders and workers will make a voluntary contribution every month to clean the Yamuna river and its ghats, party president Adesh Gupta said Wednesday.

BJP leaders and workers are participating in the campaign at 71 places along the Yamuna under "Seva Samarpan Abhiyan" marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday last month, Gupta said while launching the initiative at Chhath Ghat on Yamuna near ITO.

"The pollution of Yamuna is a pain for every Delhi resident. It is our responsibility to keep it clean. BJP workers will now try to keep the river and its ghats clean through Shramdan (voluntary labour) fortnightly every month," Gupta said.

The Delhi BJP president appealed to the people of Delhi to join the campaign.

He further said that permission should be granted for celebrating Chhath festival at riverbanks and other water bodies while adopting SOPs for Covid appropriate behaviour.