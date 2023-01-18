DCW issues notice to sports ministry, Delhi Police after WFI chief accused of sexual harassment by wrestler

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued notices to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the city police after wrestler Vinesh Phogat accused BJP MP and Wresting Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually exploiting women wrestlers.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal also met the protesting wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar.

The DCW said it has taken suo moto cognisance of media reports about allegations of sexual harassment made against the president of Wrestling Federation of India and some wrestling coaches, the panel said.

The panel has also asked police to register an FIR in the matter.

"As per the reports, renowned women Olympian wrestlers of India have accused the WFI president and some coaches of sexually harassing women wrestlers. This is a very a serious matter," the panel said.

It has sought a copy of complaints made by women wrestlers against coaches and WFI president along with details of action taken thereon by January 21. It has also sought details of Internal Complaints Committee formed by the Wrestling Federation of India. The panel also asked whether these complaints have been forwarded to the ICC and the Local Complaint Committee (LCC) as per Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.