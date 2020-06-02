App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 07:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cyclone Nisarga: DoT holds meeting with telcos to assess arrangements

PTI
Representative Image
The telecom department has taken stock of the readiness and arrangements made by telecom companies for ensuring network connectivity in Maharashtra and Gujarat, in the backdrop of impending cyclone 'Nisarga', according to a statement.

"All our infrastructure provider (IP) members have taken necessary steps to ensure connectivity 24/7 in the areas which are likely to be affected by the cyclone and all the background arrangements like additional DG sets, battery banks, spare parts, stocking of diesel are taken care of," T R Dua, Director-General, Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA), said in a statement.

IPs have also deployed additional rescue teams which are kept on standby mode for all major districts like to get impacted during Nisarga, he said.

Tropical storm 'Nisarga', which is headed towards the coasts in Maharashtra and Gujarat, is expected to intensify into a cyclone over the next few hours and make a landfall close to Mumbai tomorrow.

In order to ensure telecom connectivity in Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) held a meeting with all the telecom service providers, IPs, TAIPA and COAI, the statement said.

The Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) is the association for telecom service providers.

Dua said the industry has urged the chief secretaries and DoT to facilitate unrestricted inter-state movement of personnel and material, arrangement of issuing e-passes and availability of diesel supply.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #COAI #Cyclone Nisarga #Department of Telecommunications #Gujarat #India #IPS #Maharashtra #TAIPA

