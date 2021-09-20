MARKET NEWS

CTET 2021 Registration starts today: Here is how to apply

CTET 2021 Registration: The registration for the exam will end on October 19. The option to pay exam fees will be open till October 20, the board said.

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST
Representational image


The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 registration process will start from September 20. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said the examination would be conducted between December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022.

The registration for the exam will end on October 19. The option to pay exam fees will be open till October 20, the board said. The test will be conducted in 20 languages throughout the country.
The CTET exam will be held in online mode. Candidates can check on CTET official website--ctet.nic.in all the details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and important dates.

CBSE CTET 2021: How to apply

-Got to official website of CBSE, ctet.nic.in

-Click on 'CTET 2021 application form' on the homepage

-Click on 'Apply'

-Create your login account and note down the registration number/application number

-Fill in the application form in the prescribed format

-Upload scanned images and complete the fee payment process

-Click on submit.
