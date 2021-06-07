COVID lockdown extended for another week in Uttarakhand

The Minister's statement comes, as the government is likely to take a decision on extending the lockdown in the state, in a couple of days.

The Covid lockdown in Uttarakhand has been extended for another week till June 15 with some relaxations.

The period of current lockdown in the state was scheduled to come to an end at 6 am on Tuesday morning.

Extended for another week, the curfew would remain in force till 6 am on June 15, Chief Secretary Om Prakash had said in an order on Sunday.

The order authorises district magistrates to give relaxations in rural areas under their jurisdiction based on their assessment of the Covid situation. However, people will be allowed to go to vaccination centres to get vaccine jabs during the lockdown if they have the document to prove their purpose.

Only 20 people with negative RT-PCR test reports not older than 72 hours can attend weddings, the order said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Similarly, not more than 20 people can attend funerals.

Shops dealing in essential commodities like milk, meat, fish, fruits and vegetables will open daily from 8 am to 12 pm during the extended curfew. PDS outlets will also open daily from 8 am to 12 pm whereas groceries and stationery shops will open from 8 am to 1 pm on June 9 and 14, the order said.

Liquor shops have also been allowed to open for five hours from 8 am to 1 pm on June 9, 11 and 14. However, bars will remain closed till further orders, it said.

All educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, shopping malls, stadiums, gyms, and restaurants will remain closed during the period.

People coming from outside the state will have to register on the Smart City portal and produce a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours on arrival.

Migrants returning to their villages will have to remain in local quarantine facilities for seven days after which they can go home depending on their symptoms.

Medicine shops and testing labs will remain open for 24 hours, while banks will be open from 10 am to 2 pm.