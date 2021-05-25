MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 24.3 lakh doses administered in India on May 24

The Russian Direct Investment Fund and Indian drug firm Panacea Biotec announced the launch of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine production in India

Moneycontrol News
May 25, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST
A man wearing a face shield receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)

More than 24.3 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on May 24, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 19.85 crore.

On the 129th day of the vaccination drive (May 24), 22.51 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 1.78 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> Over five lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including the second dose, have been administered to people in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar as on May 25, according to official figures. Of the total 5.05 lakh vaccines administered so far in Noida and Greater Noida, 4.08 lakh people got their first shot and 97,268 got the second dose, showed the figures provided by the district administration.

> After Moderna, Pfizer too has refused to supply coronavirus vaccines directly to the Punjab government, saying it only deals with the Centre. Earlier, state officials had said US-based vaccine manufacturer Moderna had refused to send vaccines directly to Punjab, citing the company policy that it deals with the Government of India, not with any private party and state.

> Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the US pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna have declined to sell coronavirus vaccines to the government of the National Capital Territory as they will directly deal with the Centre.

> The Centre has asked states to ensure that there is no discrimination against transgender persons at COVID-19 vaccination centres.

> The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Indian drug firm Panacea Biotec announced the launch of production of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine produced at Panacea Biotec's facilities at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh will be shipped to the Russia's Gamaleya Center for quality control.

> Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the state was facing a severe shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and has barely two-three days of shots left in its stock for the 18-44 age group.

> The Madras High Court said that there was "resistance" in accepting COVID-19 vaccination in certain sections of society and called for awareness campaigns to educate the people. Superstitions and archaic beliefs practiced in some communities stand in the way of scientific measures being implemented "and there continues to be a resistance to accepting vaccination in certain sections of the society," the court said.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh 80,23,541
Arunachal Pradesh3,27,007
Assam38,30,062
Bihar98,65,884
Chandigarh3,20,422
Chhattisgarh69,09,823
Delhi51,46,838
Goa4,91,291
Gujarat1,57,02,276
Haryana54,86,213
Himachal Pradesh23,58,006
Jharkhand 39,72,620
Karnataka 1,22,43,473
Kerala87,01,163
Madhya Pradesh 1,01,68,575
Maharashtra2,10,13,742
Odisha72,28,138
Punjab48,12,094
Rajasthan 1,61,83,750
Tamil Nadu74,73,489
Telangana 55,29,827
Uttar Pradesh1,65,43,234
Uttarakhand28,07,288
West Bengal1,33,33,117

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani #vaccine
first published: May 25, 2021 09:17 am

