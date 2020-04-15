App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 pandemic: NITI vice-chairman, members, EAC-PM chairman take 30% salary cut for a year

The money will be contributed to the PM Citizens' Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) fund, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Government think-tank NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and its members have decided to take a salary cut of 30 percent for a year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, an official statement said on Wednesday. Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, has also decided to take a 30 percent salary cut for a year.

"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and to shore up the government's efforts to battle the national crisis, vice-chairman and members of NITI Aayog and chairman of the EAC-PM have voluntarily decided to take a salary cut of 30 percent for a year," the statement said.

The money will be contributed to the PM Citizens' Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) fund, it added.

Close

The Union government has set up a public charitable trust under the name of the PM-CARES Fund in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

related news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairman of the trust and its members include defence, home and finance ministers.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 10:20 pm

tags #Bibek Debroy #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #NITI Aayog #PM-CARES fund #Rajiv Kumar

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.