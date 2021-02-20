COVID-19: Maharashtra to test more samples for mutation as coronavirus cases rise rapidly

File image: Commuters walk on a railway platform after disembarking from a local train amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, India on February 9, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

In a bid to solve the mystery behind surging cases of COVID-19, the Maharashtra government has started genome sequencing of coronavirus samples from Amravati, Yavatmal and Satara districts of Maharashtra, where cases have spiked recently.

In view of the increase in cases in Western Maharashtra's Pune, Sarata districts and Amravati and Yavatmal in the Vidarbha region, genome sequencing of coronavirus samples from these areas was carried out, the health department said on February 19.

Track this LIVE blog for the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

No mutation similar to that found in new strains in the UK, South Africa or Brazil was observed, it said in a statement. Similarly, no mutation in the genome was found in 12 samples from the Pune district, it said.

However, some more samples from Amravati and Yavatmal have been sent for genome testing to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology and National Centre for Cell Science, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

As per an Indian Express report, Amravati will send 90 more samples of COVID-19 patients, including those of the deceased, to look for the prevalence of mutation in them, while Yavatmal will send 100 samples.

Read: Maharashtra imposes lockdown in Amravati; restrictions in Yavatmal due to spike in cases

Earlier, researchers had found two new mutations in coronavirus samples from Amravati and Yavatmal districts, but no foreign strain of virus was found.

Maharashtra on February 19 reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day for the first time after more than three months, indicating a worsening pandemic situation.

Also read: The curious case of the Covid-19 resurgence in Mumbai and Maharashtra

As many as 6,112 fresh cases were reported during the day, most of them coming from Akola, Pune and Mumbai divisions.

Akola division, which includes districts of Akola, Amravati and Yavatmal, all showing a sudden spike in cases, had a case tally of 76,207 on February 12. On Friday it increased by 6,697 and climbed to 82,904.