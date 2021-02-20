MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
February 20, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai records 823 fresh coronavirus cases, highest spike since December

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 332nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 332nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,50,201 with 12,881 new infections being reported in a day,while the recoveries have surged to1,06,56,845, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased to1,56,014
with 101 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 1.42 percent, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,56,845 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,37,342 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.25 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR, 20,87,03,791 samples have been tested up to February 17 with 7,26,562 samples being tested on Wednesday. Globally, more than 10.94 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.16 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 89 lakh people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai records 823 fresh coronavirus cases, highest spike since December
    A health official wears protective gear before vaccinating people with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, at Army Hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)
    Moneycontrol.com
  • February 20, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Aurobindo Pharma hopes to submit Phase 2/3 data of UB-612 COVID-19 vaccine by July 2021

    Aurobindo Pharma has said it expects to submit clinical trial data of its COVID-19 vaccine UB-612 by July this year. The drugmaker had entered into an exclusive agreement with US biotech company COVAXX in December last year to develop and manufacture UB-612 for India and UNICEF. Aurbindo has sought permission from Indian drug regulator CDSCO to conduct Phase-2/3 trial of the vaccine candidate in India, as the animal studies and Phase I clinical trial were conducted in Taiwan.

    However, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of CDSCO which reviewed Aurbindo's proposal on February 3 recommended that the firm should submit the Phase II/III clinical trial protocol approved by the regulatory authority of Brazil. It also suggested some revisions to the protocol. It is not known whether Aurobindo has resubmitted its proposal or not.

    "We are expecting to submit the data by July. And then we expect approval in the next financial year," said N Govindarajan, Managing Director of Aurobindo Pharma, in a recent earnings call. Aurobindo said it is investing Rs 250-Rs 275 crore on a new facility to manufacture vaccines that would be ready by April. The company’s upcoming vaccine facility will have the capacity to manufacture 400 - 450 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • February 20, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | 58 new cases, one death; positivity rate 0.26% in Delhi

    Delhi recorded 158 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Friday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.26 percent, authorities said. With this, the death toll from coronavirus infection in the capital went up to 10,897. On Thursday, 130 cases and two deaths were registered. No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in February.

    On February 9 too, no fatality from coronavirus infection was registered in the national capital, first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months. No death from COVID-19 was recorded on Saturday as well. On Friday, Delhi recorded 158 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent, authorities said, adding the infection tally in the city rose to 6,37,445, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the city government. One fatality was registered on Friday, taking the death toll in the city to 10,897, it said.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 20, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Kerala's COVID-19 tally crosses 10.25 lakh; 4,584 fresh cases reported

    Kerala's COVID-19 tally crossed the 10.25 lakh mark on Friday with the addition of 4,584 cases while the toll rose to 4,061. The state tested 67,574 samples and the test positivity rate was 6.67 percent, Health Minister K K Shailaja said. Till now,1,09,06,927 samples have been sent for testing. "Out of those infected today, 74 reached the state from outside while 4,110 contracted the disease from their contacts.

    The source of infection of 288 is yet to be traced. 33 health workers are also among the infected," she said in a release. Meanwhile, 4,854 people recuperated from the disease on Friday taking the total cured persons in the state to 9,61,789 while the tally of positive cases stood at 10,26,286. Currently, there were 59,814 people under treatment in the state. Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest cases on Friday with--535, followed by Kozhikode with 509, Malappuram with 476 and Alappuzha with 440 cases.

  • February 20, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Mumbai records 823 fresh coronavirus cases, highest spike since December

    With addition of 823 coronavirus cases, Mumbai on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike in infections since December, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The tally of coronavirus cases in the country's financial capital thus rose to 3,17,310, while the death toll reached 11,435 with five new fatalities.

    The city's daily count of infections crossed the 700- mark in the last two days after it had recorded less than 500 cases at the start of the week. As many as 440 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,98,435. With this, the city now has 6,577 active cases.

  • February 20, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 332nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.