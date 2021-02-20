Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai records 823 fresh coronavirus cases, highest spike since December

Coronavirus Live updates | Aurobindo Pharma hopes to submit Phase 2/3 data of UB-612 COVID-19 vaccine by July 2021
Aurobindo Pharma has said it expects to submit clinical trial data of its COVID-19 vaccine UB-612 by July this year. The drugmaker had entered into an exclusive agreement with US biotech company COVAXX in December last year to develop and manufacture UB-612 for India and UNICEF. Aurbindo has sought permission from Indian drug regulator CDSCO to conduct Phase-2/3 trial of the vaccine candidate in India, as the animal studies and Phase I clinical trial were conducted in Taiwan.
However, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of CDSCO which reviewed Aurbindo's proposal on February 3 recommended that the firm should submit the Phase II/III clinical trial protocol approved by the regulatory authority of Brazil. It also suggested some revisions to the protocol. It is not known whether Aurobindo has resubmitted its proposal or not.
"We are expecting to submit the data by July. And then we expect approval in the next financial year," said N Govindarajan, Managing Director of Aurobindo Pharma, in a recent earnings call. Aurobindo said it is investing Rs 250-Rs 275 crore on a new facility to manufacture vaccines that would be ready by April. The company’s upcoming vaccine facility will have the capacity to manufacture 400 - 450 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.