COVID-19 update | Maharashtra imposes lockdown in Amravati; restrictions in Yavatmal due to spike in cases

Lockdown has been imposed in Amravati District from 8 pm on February 19 to 7 am , owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases.



Maharashtra | "Owing to rising cases, lockdown declared in Amravati District from Saturday 8pm to Monday 7 am": Shelesh Naval, District Collector, Amravati pic.twitter.com/iTIIWxXKnu

— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

The announcement was made by Shelesh Naval, the district collector of Amravati, ANI reported.

The district collector of Yavatmal, MD Singh, has also announced that restrictions will be put in place owing to a rise in cases. "It is not a lockdown," the collector said, according to ANI reports.



Maharashtra | Restrictions are being put in place in Yavatmal district due to rising COVID19 cases. It is not a lockdown: District Collector MD Singh — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar warned on February 16 that a lockdown may be re-imposed in the city if people continue to flout basic COVID-19 prevention rules. Pednekar’s warning came amid concerns over a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra.

“It’s a matter of concern. Most people travelling in trains don’t wear masks. People must take precautions else we’ll head towards another lockdown. Whether a lockdown will be implemented again is in the hands of people,” Pednekar said.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Maharashtra were the worst-affected areas of the country since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in February-March 2020.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued fresh guidelines in Mumbai amid rising cases of COVID19. According to this, if 5 or more Covid patients are found in a building, it will be sealed, the BMC Commissioner IS Chahal said on February 18, ANI reported.