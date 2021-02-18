COVID-19 update | Maharashtra imposes lockdown in Amravati; restrictions in Yavatmal due to spike in cases
February 18, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST
Lockdown has been imposed in Amravati District from 8 pm on February 19 to 7 am , owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The announcement was made by Shelesh Naval, the district collector of Amravati, ANI reported.
The district collector of Yavatmal, MD Singh, has also announced that restrictions will be put in place owing to a rise in cases. "It is not a lockdown," the collector said, according to ANI reports.
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar warned on February 16 that a lockdown may be re-imposed in the city if people continue to flout basic COVID-19 prevention rules. Pednekar’s warning came amid concerns over a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra.
“It’s a matter of concern. Most people travelling in trains don’t wear masks. People must take precautions else we’ll head towards another lockdown. Whether a lockdown will be implemented again is in the hands of people,” Pednekar said.
Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Maharashtra were the worst-affected areas of the country since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in February-March 2020.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued fresh guidelines in Mumbai amid rising cases of COVID19. According to this, if 5 or more Covid patients are found in a building, it will be sealed, the BMC Commissioner IS Chahal said on February 18, ANI reported.