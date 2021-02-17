The curious case of the Covid-19 resurgence in Mumbai and Maharashtra

File image: Commuters walk on a railway platform after disembarking from a local train amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, India on February 9, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar warned on February 16 that a lockdown may be re-imposed in the city if people continue to flout basic Covid-19 prevention rules. Pednekar’s warning came amid concerns over a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra.

“It’s a matter of concern. Most people travelling in trains don’t wear masks. People must take precautions else we’ll head towards another lockdown. Whether a lockdown will be implemented again is in the hands of people,” Pednekar said.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Maharashtra were the worst-affected areas of the country since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in February-March 2020. As of February 15, Mumbai had reported 3.14 lakh Covid-19 cases. This number included around 2.96 lakh recoveries and 11,420 deaths.

The state’s overall tally was 20.67 lakh, including 19.78 lakh recoveries and more than 51,000 deaths. Data now shows that the State had crossed its peak in late-September 2020.

Through January, Maharashtra was reporting less than 3,000 cases per day. However, numbers from the first two weeks of February are a cause for worry.

The state has been reporting more than 3,000 new cases daily over the last few days. In fact, the number jumped to 4,092 on February 14 — breaching the 4,000-mark for the first time in 38 days. As a result, the seven-day moving average has risen to 3,051 from around 2,400 within two weeks.

On February 16, Maharashtra reported 3,663 new Covid-19 cases. The areas under the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) recorded 461 new cases in those 24 hours.

Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s dashboard show that while testing numbers have remained in the same range as earlier, positive cases vis-à-vis tests conducted have risen marginally. The Covid-19 positivity rate in Mumbai is around 10.34 percent and the financial hub’s doubling rate stands at 445.

Daily COVID-19 cases reported in Mumbai city between late January and February so far

Describing the recent rise in new cases in some districts of Maharashtra as “alarming”, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has also expressed displeasure over people not following Covid-19-related guidelines. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also convened a meeting to take stock of the situation.

Fearing a resurgence in novel coronavirus infections, the BMC has started deploying mobile Covid-19 testing vans in some pockets of the city such as Dharavi. One of the largest slums in Asia, Dharavi was among the biggest infection hotspots in the country in the initial months of the pandemic before the situation was brought under control. The ‘Dharavi Model’ of curbing the spread of Covid-19 was hailed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centre.

Some have attributed the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases to the reopening of commercial establishments, resumption of local train services for the general public and non-compliance with safety protocols. However, there is still no evidence at this stage to point out what exactly may have led to the spike.