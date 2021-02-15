Fearing resurgence in COVID-19 cases, BMC deploys mobile testing vans in Dharavi

File image: Health workers proceed to screen people for COVID-19 symptoms in Mumbai's Dharavi area on June 24, 2020. (Image: AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started deploying mobile COVID-19 testing vans in some pockets of Dharavi fearing a possible resurgence in novel coronavirus infections.

G Northward, which comprises Dharavi, Dadar, and Mahim has recorded a weekly growth rate of 0.12 percent, according to a report by The Times of India.

Civic officials told the newspaper that while new COVID-19 cases being detected in Dharavi are currently in single-digits, the testing vans are being deployed as a precautionary measure. Between February 13 and 15, these vans were sent to Dharavi's 90-feet road.

The news report cites officials as saying that some high-risk contacts were avoiding testing as they feared that the mandatory 14-day quarantine will lead to a loss of income.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi as of February 14 stood at 3,970. There are 14 active cases in the area.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

Dharavi, often considered as one of the largest slums in Asia, was one of the biggest infection hotspots in the country in the initial months of the pandemic -- before it was brought under control. The ‘Dharavi Model’ of curbing the spread of COVID-19 was hailed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centre.

Now, Maharashtra itself is witnessing a sudden spike in new COVID-19 cases. While the state has for long been worst-affected in the country due to the outbreak, the numbers being reported on a daily basis had fallen significantly over the last two months.

But on February 14, Maharashtra registered 4,092 new cases – breaching the 4,000-mark after 38 days. This also took the state’s COVID-19 tally to 20.64 lakh, which includes a death toll of 51,529. On the same day, Mumbai reported more than 600 new cases after 31 days.