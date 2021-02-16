Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout COVID-19 rules, says BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Kishori Pednekar (Image: ANI)

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on February 16 that lockdown may be reimposed in the city if people continue to flout basic COVID-19 rules.



She said: "It's a matter of concern. Most people travelling in trains don't wear masks. People must take precautions else we'd head towards another lockdown. Whether lockdown will be implemented again, is in the hands of people."

Pednekar’s statement comes a day after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the Maharashtra government would take strict action if COVID-19 cases continue to rise. He said on February 15: “We will have to take strict action after talking to the chief minister if cases continue to rise.”

On February 15, Mumbai logged a total of 3,365 fresh coronavirus cases – more than the daily infections reported by Kerala in the past 24 hours. After a 42-day slump in the number of fresh coronavirus cases being reported, Maharashtra is back at the country’s top spot again, reporting maximum daily infections.