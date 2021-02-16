MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout COVID-19 rules, says BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar

"People must take precautions else we'd head towards another lockdown. Whether lockdown will be implemented again, is in the hands of people," the mayor said.

Moneycontrol News
February 16, 2021 / 04:02 PM IST
Kishori Pednekar (Image: ANI)

Kishori Pednekar (Image: ANI)


Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on February 16 that lockdown may be reimposed in the city if people continue to flout basic COVID-19 rules.

She said: "It's a matter of concern. Most people travelling in trains don't wear masks. People must take precautions else we'd head towards another lockdown. Whether lockdown will be implemented again, is in the hands of people."

Pednekar’s statement comes a day after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the Maharashtra government would take strict action if COVID-19 cases continue to rise. He said on February 15: “We will have to take strict action after talking to the chief minister if cases continue to rise.”

On February 15, Mumbai logged a total of 3,365 fresh coronavirus cases – more than the daily infections reported by Kerala in the past 24 hours. After a 42-day slump in the number of fresh coronavirus cases being reported, Maharashtra is back at the country’s top spot again, reporting maximum daily infections.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #covid19 lockdown #Kishori Pednekar #lockdown #mumbai
first published: Feb 16, 2021 03:42 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.