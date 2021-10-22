MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 | Jammu and Kashmir issues fresh guidelines for Vaishno Devi pilgrims

The Jammu and Kashmir government has made valid and verifiable RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) reports not older than 72 hours of arrival mandatory for all Vaishno Devi pilgrims.

Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST
Vaishno Devi Yatra (File Image: Reuters)



The Jammu and Kashmir government on October 22 issued fresh guidelines to regulate pilgrims at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine to prevent COVID-19 spread.

The fresh COVID-19 guidelines for Vaishno Devi pilgrims were issued after a detailed review was held of the current coronavirus situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

At the review meet it was observed that COVID-19 containment measures remain crucial to curb spread even now.

So, the Jammu and Kashmir government has made valid and verifiable RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) reports not older than 72 hours of arrival mandatory for all pilgrims.

Here are the key guidelines that have been issued to regulate COVID-19 spread at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine:

Close

Show

Strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour/SOP must be followed.

Valid and verifiable RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen Test not older than 72 hours of arrival should be made mandatory.

Only those pilgrims will be allowed to visit the shrine who do not show any COVID-19 related symptoms.

The premises of the holy shrine should be properly sanitised as per COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has already made at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for entering shopping malls, restaurants, and government offices, and to board public transport.

Also, night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am continues to be imposed across all districts of the union territory.

Tags: #coronavirus #covid-19 guidelines #Jammu and Kashmir #Vaishno Devi
first published: Oct 22, 2021 07:22 pm

