COVID-19 | India hits another milestone, administers over 1.09 crore doses in a single day

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to announce that over 1.09 crore vaccine doses were administered today.

August 31, 2021 / 08:10 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.


India on August 31 broke its previous record of vaccinating the highest number of individuals against COVID-19 disease in a single day.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to announce that over 1.09 crore vaccine doses were administered today.

"Country has reached a new milestone! Breaking previous record of administering over 1.09 cr doses of vaccine, today a new record was made," the health minister said.

"Today more than the previous number of highest doses have been administered & number is continuously rising," he added.

Just a few days ago, India achieved its highest daily vaccination and achieved the milestone of administering one core COVID-19 vaccine doses in one day for the first time on August 27. As many as 1,00,64,032 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered today.

The maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Uttar Pradesh with more than 28 lakh vaccinations on August 27.
Tags: #COVID-19 Vaccination #India #mansukh mandaviya
first published: Aug 31, 2021 07:58 pm

