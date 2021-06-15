COVID-19 Impact: Telangana cancels Class XII exams, results to be on ‘pre-determined objective criteria’

The results will be declared on basis of “pre-determined objective criteria”, as per a statement from the Government of Telangana. (Representative Image)

The Telangana state government has on June 15 announced that it will cancel Class XII (Class 12) board exams for the academic year 2020-21, ANI reported.

The results will be declared on basis of “pre-determined objective criteria”, as per a statement from the Government of Telangana. Further, the Secretary, Board of Intermediate Examination has also issued orders to promote all Class XI (Class 11) students.

It was earlier reported that Telangana is likely to conduct the Class XII examination between July and September, but had yet to clarify the specifics.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The state had already promoted all students from Class 1 to Class 9 after the cancellation of exams due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in April. The state government had also announced summer vacations for schools and colleges in the state from April 27 to May 31.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Telangana government has decided to promote 5,379,388 students studying in Classes 1 to 9 to the next class without examination," state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy had said.

Later on June 8, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the Class 10 board exams stand cancelled and all students will be promoted to Class 11 without having to write any examination.

The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office had observed that it would be impossible to conduct board examinations amid the ongoing health risk due to the pandemic and all students will therefore be graded on the basis of the marks they received in their internal assessments.

The statement released by the CMO read: “CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided that 10th Class students will be promoted to the next class without any examination as it would not be possible to conduct the examinations due to the spread of coronavirus in the state.”