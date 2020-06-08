Coronavirus impact | Telangana Class 10 board exams cancelled, all students to be promoted

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on June 8 that the Class 10 board exams stand cancelled and all students will be promoted to Class 11 without having to write any examination.

The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office observed on June 8 that it would be impossible to conduct board examinations amid the ongoing health risk due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the state.

All students will therefore be graded on the basis of the marks they received in their internal assessments.



The CM decided that all the 10th class students would be promoted to the next class by giving grades to them based on their internal assessment marks: Telangana CMO https://t.co/QLDZw6l4tJ

— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

The statement released by the CMO read: “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided that 10th Class students will be promoted to the next class without any examination as it would not be possible to conduct the examinations due to the spread of coronavirus in the state.”

Telangana state board students were supposed to write their exams starting June 8, which were put on hold by the Telangana High Court due to the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The state has already reported 3,496 COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths, with Hyderabad being the worst hit.