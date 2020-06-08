App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Telangana Class 10 board exams cancelled, all students to be promoted

Telangana state board students were supposed to write their exams starting June 8, which were put on hold by the Telangana High Court due to the COVID-19 situation in the state

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on June 8 that the Class 10 board exams stand cancelled and all students will be promoted to Class 11 without having to write any examination.

The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office observed on June 8 that it would be impossible to conduct board examinations amid the ongoing health risk due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the state.

All students will therefore be graded on the basis of the marks they received in their internal assessments.

Close
The statement released by the CMO read: “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided that 10th Class students will be promoted to the next class without any examination as it would not be possible to conduct the examinations due to the spread of coronavirus in the state.”

Telangana state board students were supposed to write their exams starting June 8, which were put on hold by the Telangana High Court due to the COVID-19 situation in the state.

related news

The state has already reported 3,496 COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths, with Hyderabad being the worst hit.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 06:36 pm

tags #board examinations #Class 10 board #coronavirus #Telangana government

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Bihar: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Bihar: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus wrap June 8 | Malls, restaurants and religious places reopen; Bengal, Mizoram extend lockdown

Coronavirus wrap June 8 | Malls, restaurants and religious places reopen; Bengal, Mizoram extend lockdown

Lockdown 4.0 was India's top trending search term on Google in May

Lockdown 4.0 was India's top trending search term on Google in May

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Jio Platforms will supercharge India’s startup ecosystem

Jio Platforms will supercharge India’s startup ecosystem

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.