Coronavirus impact | Telangana Class 10 board exams cancelled, all students to be promoted

Telangana state board students were supposed to write their exams starting June 8, which were put on hold by the Telangana High Court due to the COVID-19 situation in the state
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on June 8 that the Class 10 board exams stand cancelled and all students will be promoted to Class 11 without having to write any examination.
The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office observed on June 8 that it would be impossible to conduct board examinations amid the ongoing health risk due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the state.
All students will therefore be graded on the basis of the marks they received in their internal assessments.
The CM decided that all the 10th class students would be promoted to the next class by giving grades to them based on their internal assessment marks: Telangana CMO https://t.co/QLDZw6l4tJ
— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
