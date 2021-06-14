COVID-19 | Centre lifts ban on Remdesivir export, allows overseas sale sans authorisation

Source: Reuters

Government of India on June 14 amended the export policy for injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and allowed 'restricted' export of the drug used in COVID-19 treatment with immediate effect.

In a notification issued on June 14, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said: "The Central Government hereby amends the notification dated 11.04.2021 related to the export of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir API."

The export of Remdesivir injections and APIs against the Advance Authorization shall no longer require a separate export authorisation or permission as, under the revised policy, the drug has been moved from 'prohibited' to 'restricted' category.

Centre's notification added: "The export of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir API has been put under restricted category with immediate effect."

Notably, in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic, when COVID-19 cases had increased sharply, the Centre, on April 11, had halted the export of Remdesivir injection and API. At the time, there was a growing demand for Remdesivir injections in the country.

Government of India had said: "Export of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) prohibited till the COVID-19 situation in the country improves."