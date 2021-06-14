COVID-19 | Centre lifts ban on Remdesivir export, allows overseas sale sans authorisation
The export of Remdesivir injections and APIs against the Advance Authorization shall no longer require a separate export authorisation or permission as, under the revised policy, the drug has been moved from 'prohibited' to 'restricted' category.
June 14, 2021 / 09:39 PM IST
Government of India on June 14 amended the export policy for injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and allowed 'restricted' export of the drug used in COVID-19 treatment with immediate effect.
In a notification issued on June 14, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said: "The Central Government hereby amends the notification dated 11.04.2021 related to the export of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir API."
Centre's notification added: "The export of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir API has been put under restricted category with immediate effect."
Notably, in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic, when COVID-19 cases had increased sharply, the Centre, on April 11, had halted the export of Remdesivir injection and API. At the time, there was a growing demand for Remdesivir injections in the country.
Government of India had said: "Export of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) prohibited till the COVID-19 situation in the country improves."