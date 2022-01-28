MARKET NEWS

    Coronavirus Update | India marks 12% decline in daily cases

    A total of 627 deaths due to the infectious disease were also registered in a day, the highest-153 from Kerala, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 4,06,22,709.

    Sumi Sukanya
    January 28, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
    Representative image (Image: AP)

    India has recorded 2,51,209 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, marking a decline of around 12 percent in daily cases compared with a day before. A total of 627 deaths due to the infectious disease were also registered in a day, the highest-153 from Kerala, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 4,06,22,709.

    The country has also lost a total of 4,92,327 individuals to COVID-19 so far. On a positive note, the number of active cases which stood at 21,05,611 on January 28 however registered a decline of over one lakh as compared to the previous day.

    But, the weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate, at 17.47 percent, continues to soar high in the country even though 3,47,443 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.

    In a press briefing on the current COVID-19 scenario in India, officials from the Union health ministry had shared on January 27 that 400 Districts in India had reported more than 10 percent weekly positivity in the week ending January 26.

    During the same period, 141 Districts showed a weekly positivity rate between 5 to 10 percent. Officials had also shared that as many as 9,672 Omicron samples were confirmed in January through whole genome sequencing, constituting 75 percent of the total sequenced samples of COVID-19, a significant rise from December when the highly transmissible variant was found in 1,292 samples.
