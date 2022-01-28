MARKET NEWS

    January 28, 2022 / 07:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meeting today with southern states, UT's over COVID situation

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | The death toll has climbed to 4,91,127 with 665 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases have decreased to 22,23,018 and comprise 5.55 per cent.


    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India logged 2,85,914 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,00,85,116, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

    The death toll has climbed to 4,91,127 with 665 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases have decreased to 22,23,018 and comprise 5.55 per
    cent

     of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.23 per cent, the ministry said.A reduction of 13,824 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.16 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.33 per cent, according to the ministry.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,73,70,971, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.23 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 163.58 crore.

    A total of 4,91,127 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,237 from Maharashtra, 52,141 from Kerala, 38,666 from Karnataka, 37,312 from Tamil Nadu, 25,681 from Delhi, 23,088 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,411 from West Bengal.

    The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

    • January 28, 2022 / 07:13 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Naveen Patnaik reviews COVID-19 situation with senior government officials

      Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the COVID-19 situation & its management in the state with senior government officials via video conferencing, on January 27.

    • January 28, 2022 / 07:08 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meeting today with southern states, UT's over COVID situation 

    • January 28, 2022 / 07:07 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Australia drugs regulator approves COVID-19 boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds

      Australia’s drug regulator on Friday approved the use of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for 16- and 17-year-olds as authorities urge people to get their third doses soon to mitigate the threat from the Omicron coronavirus variant. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said it had approved Pfizer’s vaccine for use as a booster in youths aged 16-17, joining the United States, Israel and Britain.

      Australia is among the most heavily vaccinated countries against COVID-19 with more than 93% of its adult population double-dosed and some 35% of people above 18 having received a booster dose, according to official data. It began administering vaccines to children aged 5-11 from early this month. TGA said the country’s vaccination advisory group will soon give more information on when the 16-17 age group will be eligible to receive their booster doses.

      Omicron has spiralled Australia’s total infections to around 2.4 million, with about 2 million detected in the last four weeks, though its less lethal impact and a booster rollout gathering pace has resulted in a lower death rate. A total of 3,402 deaths have been registered in the country since the pandemic began, far lower than numbers seen in many comparable countries. Australia reported fewer COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, a day after recording a pandemic high of 87 deaths, while hospital cases remained steady, raising hopes the country’s worst outbreak may have peaked.

    • January 28, 2022 / 07:03 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | No masks in closed spaces, jab certificate not needed: UK eases curbs

      England on Thursday lifted coronavirus restrictions imposed to tackle the Omicron variant, with masks no longer required in enclosed places and vaccine passports shelved. The number of positive Covid-19 cases has fallen sharply over the past two weeks, and although still at high levels, have plateaued in recent days.

      The UK government introduced the so-called "Plan B" restrictions on December 8, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a looming "tidal wave" of Omicron. Face masks were required in all enclosed spaces and, controversially, vaccine documentation also was to enter places such as nightclubs, football grounds and large-scale events. On the streets of London around St Paul's Cathedral, there was general support for the lifting of restrictions, which comes after more than 37 million people had booster jabs.

    • January 28, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Ten states reporting 77 % of active cases, less hospitalisation due to vaccines: Health Ministry

      Union Health Ministry said on January 27 that ten states were contributing at least 77 per cent of total active cases across the country. More than 90 per cent of the active cases, it said, are under home isolation, indicating mild to moderate clinical severity. The Ministry said vaccines have remained beneficial for India as it has prevented deaths and resulted in less hospitalisation.  At last 64 per cent patients who died during the third wave in Delhi were either not vaccinated or were having comorbidities, it said.

      As many as 9,672 cases of Omicron samples were recorded in January, 2022 which is about 75 percent of samples, as compared to 1,292 in December, 2021 according to Dr SK Singh, Director National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). He said cases of Delta variant were also found in states. As on January 27, there are 22,02,472 active COVID-19 cases in India, the Health Ministry said. “The case positivity rate is at 17.75 percent (last week). Eleven states have more than 50,000 active cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala have more than 3 lakh active cases,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union Ministry of Health said during the routine press conference on January 27.

    • January 28, 2022 / 06:59 AM IST

      Hello and welcome to the coronavirus omicron LIVE blog. We will update you with all the news on virus from around the world.

