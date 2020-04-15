App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: SAT to remain closed till May 1

"The tribunal will further remain closed from April 15, 2020, to May 1, 2020, in view of the extension of nationwide lockdown declared by the government on April 14 to contain the spread of COVID-19," SAT said in a notification on Tuesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has said it will remain closed till May 1 in view of the nationwide lockdown announced by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Earlier, the tribunal had said it will remain closed till April 14.

Besides, the tribunal will function from May 4 between 11:30 am and 3 pm, until further orders. The office of the registry shall function from May 4 between 11 am and 4 pm, it added.

"All interim orders that are operating will remain in force till the next date of hearing," the tribunal said.

It further said that in case of urgent matters, the parties are required to contact the Registrar.

The matters fixed for hearing on April 15, 16, 17 will now stand adjourned till May 18, 19, 20, respectively, and those fixed for hearing on April 20 to 24 will now be adjourned till May 21, 22, 26 ,27 and 28, respectively.

Also, the matters fixed for hearing on April 27 to 30 will be adjourned till May 29, June 1, 2, 3, respectively, it said.

The matters fixed for hearing on May 1 are adjourned till June 4, it added.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #SAT #Securities Appellate Tribunal

