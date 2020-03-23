App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 10:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus Pandemic: Number of cases rises to 390 in India: Health Ministry

Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra reported a death each on Sunday, while four fatalities were reported earlier from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 390 on Monday after 30 fresh cases were reported. The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and the seven deaths reported so far.

Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra reported a death each on Sunday, while four fatalities were reported earlier from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, the Union Health Ministry said.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases across the country now stands at 359, while 24 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 10:49 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

