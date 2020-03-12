App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Health Ministry says number of patients in India rises to 73

Giving a state-wise breakup, the ministry said six positive cases have been reported in Delhi while 10 people were diagnosed with the infection in Uttar Pradesh till Thursday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The number of novel coronavirus patients in the country rose to 73 with 13 fresh cases, including nine from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh as well as one foreign national, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Giving a state-wise breakup, the ministry said six positive cases have been reported in Delhi while 10 people were diagnosed with the infection in Uttar Pradesh till Thursday.

Karnataka reported four cases, Maharashtra 11 and Ladakh three.

Close

Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each, the ministry said.

Kerala has till now reported 17 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the infection.

The total number of 73 confirmed cases includes 16 Italians tourists and one more foreign national, the ministry said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 02:03 pm

