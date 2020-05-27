App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 death toll in Delhi mounts to 303; highest spike of 792 cases

This is the first time in Delhi that over 700 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day.

PTI
Representative Image (Reuters)
The coronavirus death toll in Delhi climbed to 303, while 792 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike in the city, authorities said.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 660 -- was recorded on May 22.

This is the first time in Delhi that over 700 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day.

In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 303, and the total number of cases mounted to 15,257.

It, however, added that the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 14,465, including 288 deaths.

With 792 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has climbed to 15,257.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 27, 2020 02:13 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India

