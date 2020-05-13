App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 03:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Buses start plying in Udupi district

Udupi is the first district in the state to run buses since the COVID-19 lockdown.

Representative image
Representative image

For the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown in Karnataka, KSRTC and a few private buses started services in select routes in Udupi district Wednesday following the decision taken by the district administration.

KSRTC operated buses to Kundapur, Hebri and Hejamady and Karkala, though with a small number of passengers.

Six buses belonging to a private operator also began to ply between Udupi and Kundapur.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Udupi is the first district in the state to run buses since the COVID-19 lockdown.

The district has not reported any coronavirus case for more than a month and is placed in the green zone.

With the Centre relaxing the lockdown rules and allowing public transport in green zones, district deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha had on Tuesday announced the decision to allow KSRTC and private bus services, complying with the health protocol.

The buses are operating with 50 percent capacity to maintain social distancing and people are asked to compulsorily wear masks.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 13, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Karanataka #KSRTC #Udupi

