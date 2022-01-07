MARKET NEWS

January 07, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Mumbai logs over 20,000 COVID-19 cases to set a new record; active tally soars to 79,260

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | As many as 4,82,551 recoveries and 534 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours were also reported by the Ministry. While the cumulative recoveries from the virus stand at 3,43,21,803, the total COVID deaths were reported to be 4,82,551.

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India has logged 90,928 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is at 4.18 per cent the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.The active caseload of COVID cases in the country now stands at 2,85,401.As per the Ministry, 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in India, of which 828 have recovered.

As

many as 4,82,551 recoveries and 534 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours were also reported by the Ministry. While the cumulative recoveries from the virus stand at 3,43,21,803, the total COVID deaths were reported to be 4,82,551.

Further, the Ministry informed that over 147.72 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered across the nation so far. Maharashtra reported 26,538 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, Mumbai reported the highest number of infections at 15,166. Delhi on Wednesday reported 10,665 new coronavirus cases, almost double the number of infections logged the day before, with the positivity rate shooting up to 11.88 per cent, according to health department data.
  • January 07, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for COVID-19

    ​This evening I got my covid test done which came positive. I have very mild symptoms and no other problems. Today all the people who came in contact with me are requested to isolate themselves and get their covid test done, the Rajathan CM tweeted.

  • January 07, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | RTPCR test mandatory for travellers deboarding at Bhubaneswar airport

    All the travellers deboarding at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar except those in transit have to undergo RTPCR test for COVID19 at the testing facility at the airport, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation said.

  • January 07, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | SC to hear matters in virtual mode from January 7 amid rise in COVID-19 cases

    Amid the sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Supreme Court on Thursday decided to hear all matters in virtual mode from Friday. According to a circular issued by the apex court administration, with effect from January 7, the benches will sit at the residential offices. Only extremely urgent mentioned' matters, fresh matters, bail matters, matters involving stay, detention matters and fixed date matters will be listed before the courts w.e.f (with effect from) January 10, 2022 till further orders, the circular said.

    It said transfer petitions will be listed before the regular benches, instead of single judge bench, till further orders. The circular said till further orders, applications for exemption from surrendering will also be listed before the regular benches, instead of chamber judge. While hearing a matter on Thursday, Chief Justice N V Ramana, who was heading a bench which also comprised Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said unfortunately, again the problem of COVID-19 has started.

  • January 07, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | 22 XLRI students test positive for Covid-19

    Twenty two students from the prestigious XLRI-School of Management here have been tested positive for the Covid-19 infection, while test reports for another 100 are still awaited, the college authorities said on Thursday said. Worried about an alarming spike in coronavirus infections in the steel city of Jamshedpur, XLRI in collaboration with East Singhbhum District Administration, had conducted random tests on resident students.

    Taking a pro-active approach, the Institute has created isolation areas within the Campus to combat, contain and manage the spread of Covid-19 infections.Students who tested positive were isolated in the MDP Residence of the Campus with self-contained rooms and room service facilities. Medical supplies, food and counselling are being provided by the Institute following guidelines and directions issued by the Government of Jharkhand. 

  • January 07, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 36,265 new COVID-19 cases and 79 Omicron cases

    Maharashtra reported 36,265 new COVID1-19 cases, 13 deaths and, 8,907 discharges today. The state reported 79 Omicron cases today, taking the tally to 876 including 381 recoveries. The active cases in the state rise to 1,14,847.

  • January 07, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Kerala Literature Festival postponed to March 17 amid rising Covid cases

    The sixth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) 2022, scheduled to be held at the beaches of Kozhikode from January 20-23, has now been postponed to March 17-20 amid a surge in Covid cases, said the organisers in a statement on Thursday. Hosting 200 plus sessions and writers, experts, and performers from over a dozen nations globally -- apart from India -- the eclectic line-up of the festival this year include names like Jeffrey Archer, Arundhati Roy, Wendy Doniger, Shashi Tharoor, Remo Fernandes, Pawan Varma, Paul Zacharia, Perumun Murugan and Dedutt Pattanaik.

    "We have seen a great amount of love and overwhelming public support and participation registrations over the past months for KLF 2022. Hence, wholeheartedly keeping the interest of our speakers, participants, audiences, general public, and our patrons we have to reschedule the dates to 17th to the 20th March 2022," said Ravi Deecee, chief facilitator, KLF. "The current discourse is that the numbers may peak between the latter part of January and fall by mid of February. We are hoping that the coronavirus will recede in time. We are determined on hosting an in-person festival with the active support of our patrons, speakers, and partners," he added. 

  • January 07, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | We can meet demand of 19,000 MT of oxygen per day if needed: DPIIT Secy

    The government is much better prepared to deal with the rising coronavirus cases and if required, the country can meet demand of 19,000 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen per day, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Anurag Jain said on Thursday. He also said the Omicron variant is unlikely to have much impact on the country's economic growth.

    He also said the Omicron variant is unlikely to have much impact on the country's economic growth. Asked about the possible impact of Omicron on the economy and industry, Jain said: "We are much better prepared this time....we do not expect much problem on the economic front." On oxygen availability, he said PSA (pressure swing adsorption) plants with oxygen generation capacity of 4,000 MT have been set up in different parts of the country, about 1.4 lakh oxygen concentrators are there in the system (2,000 MT) and production capacity has gone up to about 9,800 MT. 

  • January 07, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | 338 resident doctors from various hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last four days in Maharashtra

    A total of 338 resident doctors from various hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last four days in Maharashtra, said President of Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), Dr Avinash Dahiphale

  • January 07, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | 600 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, Ghaziabad's tally crosses 1,000

    Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday logged 600 new COVID-19 infections that pushed the number of active cases in the district to 1,706 the highest in Uttar Pradesh, official data showed. Gautam Buddh Nagar's tally of active cases is followed by Ghaziabad (1,180) and Lucknow (1,153), with the three being the only districts in the state to have more than 1,000 active cases, the statistics showed. So far Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 468 deaths due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, 19,751 people got vaccinated against coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday, District Immunisation Officer Neeraj Tyagi said. Of those vaccinated, 6,100 were children in the 15+ age group who got their first dose, he said. Among the 18-plus population, 4,930 people got their first dose while another 8,721 were administered their second, he added. So far, over 33.72 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations have been recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar including 19.76 lakh first doses, according to last data available on Co-WIN portal. 

  • January 07, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | 39 more NIT Hamirpur students test Covid positive

    Thirty-nine students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a district official said. With this, 81 NIT Hamirpur students have been found infected with the coronavirus in the last two days. On Wednesday, 42 students of the institute were found COVID-19 positive. Apart from the 39 NIT students, 23 other people tested positive for COVID-19 in Hamirpur district on Thursday, the official said. Two students of Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira and three other local students were also found positive, he added. This has raised the number of active cases to 152 in the district. He said that in all 489 samples were tested on Thursday and the results of 62 of them came out positive. 

  • January 07, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 149.57 crores

    India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 149.57 crores with more than 85 lakh vaccine doses administered till 7 pm today: Government of India

  • January 07, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Chandigarh imposes night curfew; all educational institutions to remain shut

    All non-essential activities prohibited b/w 10pm-5am. Educational institutions &sports complexes to remain closed; 50% WFH for govt/pvt offices. Cinemas,malls, restaurants,etc. to operate at 50% capacity. Gathering restricted to 50 persons (indoor)&100 (outdoor), says Chandigarh Administration

