Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Mumbai logs over 20,000 COVID-19 cases to set a new record; active tally soars to 79,260

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India has logged 90,928 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is at 4.18 per cent the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.The active caseload of COVID cases in the country now stands at 2,85,401.As per the Ministry, 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in India, of which 828 have recovered.

many as 4,82,551 recoveries and 534 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours were also reported by the Ministry. While the cumulative recoveries from the virus stand at 3,43,21,803, the total COVID deaths were reported to be 4,82,551.

Further, the Ministry informed that over 147.72 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered across the nation so far. Maharashtra reported 26,538 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, Mumbai reported the highest number of infections at 15,166. Delhi on Wednesday reported 10,665 new coronavirus cases, almost double the number of infections logged the day before, with the positivity rate shooting up to 11.88 per cent, according to health department data.