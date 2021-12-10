MARKET NEWS

December 10, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates: 23 Omicron variant cases across India, health officials inform standing committee

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: Maharashtra leads the chart with 10 cases of the new strain, followed by Rajasthan with nine

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: India has so far reported 23 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 and authorities are closely monitoring the situation, top officials of Health Ministry informed a parliamentary panel on December 9. Maharashtra leads the chart with 10 cases, followed by Rajasthan with nine, officials told the panel in the presentation, adding that globally
there are 2303 cases of Omicron variant, as per a PTI report. India also decided to keep scheduled international passenger flights suspended till January 31 next year. Amid rising concerns over the coronavirus variant Omicron, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on December 1 decided not to resume scheduled international flights from December 15, less than a week after announcing that it would restart the services. The DGCA issued a circular on Thursday, saying, "The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hours of January 31, 2022." Meanwhile, the Union government has asked states and Union Territories to ensure adequate buffer stock of the eight critical drugs used for clinical treatment of COVID-19 and advised them to review the readiness of hospitals to deal with any possible surge in cases.
  • December 10, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Omicron India LIVE Updates | Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January

    Australia will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 from Jan. 10, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, after the rollout cleared final regulatory hurdles. "This will be welcome news for millions of families across the country who want the opportunity for their children to be vaccinated," Morrison said in a statement.

    After reviewing clinical data from Canada, the country's vaccination advisory group recommended an eight-week interval between the two doses, which can be shortened to three weeks if there is an outbreak. (Reuters)

  • December 10, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST

    Omicron India LIVE Updates | In view of the Omicron variant, we've prepared a special ward equipped with ventilator and oxygen support. We have enough stock of medicines, ventilators to handle the situation: Dr Ranjan Iyer, Medical Superintendent of SSG Hospital, Vadodara 

  • December 10, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

    Omicron India LIVE Updates | Govt of India removes Singapore from list of ‘at-risk’ countries

    The Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced on December 10 that Singapore has been taken off India’s list of ‘At-Risk’ countries. This means, Singapore will now be classified together with other countries that are not 'at-risk – a move that will facilitate smooth travel to India from the country.

    SIA said in a statement: “Singapore Airlines is pleased to share that Singapore has been removed from the list of ‘At Risk’ countries for international arrivals into India. With this new development, passengers arriving into India from Singapore will no longer be subjected to additional arrival protocols specified for countries categorised as ‘At Risk’ by the Indian authorities.” Read more here...

  • December 10, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

    Omicron India LIVE Updates | Screening, testing of passengers enhanced at MIA

    In view of the increasing incidence of the Omicron variants of the Covid-19 virus, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has set up a dedicated space at the airport terminal for testing international passengers. The new arrangements at the airport are according to the latest guidelines from the Union government, chief airport officer Nirav Shah said. He said ten passengers had arrived from countries at risk till Wednesday and all of them had tested negative for Covid-19.

  • December 10, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST

     Omicron India LIVE Updates | UK's Omicron COVID variant cases nearly double in a day

    The number of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Britain has nearly doubled in one day after a further 249 cases were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the UK total to 817. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said if the growth rate and doubling time continue at the rate seen in the last two weeks, they expect to see at least 50 per cent of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases to be caused by Omicron variant in the next two to four weeks. 

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier said that the variant's doubling rate could be between two to three days as he announced tougher measures of expanded compulsory face masks in indoor settings, work from home guidance and COVID vaccine certification for entry into venues.
     

  • December 10, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Omicron India LIVE Updates | 23 Omicron variant cases across India, health officials inform standing committee

    Top officials of Health Ministry on Thursday informed a parliamentary panel that there are 23 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 and authorities are closely monitoring the situation, government sources said.

    Maharashtra leads the chart with 10 cases, followed by Rajasthan with nine, officials told the panel in the presentation, adding that globally there are 2303 cases of Omicron variant, the sources said. (PTI)
     

  • December 10, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

    Omicron India LIVE Updates | Jharkhand seeks to vaccinate all eligible people by Jan 20, says CM

    The Jharkhand government is gearing up to fight any possible threat from the Omicron variant of coronavirus and aims to vaccinate hundred per cent of the eligible people by January 20 next year, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said. Jharkhand has 80 medical oxygen plants and has a target of setting up 13 more by January 25, while it has also ramped up hospital beds to over 28,000, the chief minister said.

