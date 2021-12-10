Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates: 23 Omicron variant cases across India, health officials inform standing committee

December 10, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

there are 2303 cases of Omicron variant, as per a PTI report. India also decided to keep scheduled international passenger flights suspended till January 31 next year. Amid rising concerns over the coronavirus variant Omicron, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on December 1 decided not to resume scheduled international flights from December 15, less than a week after announcing that it would restart the services. The DGCA issued a circular on Thursday, saying, "The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hours of January 31, 2022." Meanwhile, the Union government has asked states and Union Territories to ensure adequate buffer stock of the eight critical drugs used for clinical treatment of COVID-19 and advised them to review the readiness of hospitals to deal with any possible surge in cases.

India has so far reported 23 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 and authorities are closely monitoring the situation, top officials of Health Ministry informed a parliamentary panel on December 9. Maharashtra leads the chart with 10 cases, followed by Rajasthan with nine, officials told the panel in the presentation, adding that globally