December 13, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh report their first Omicron variant case; tally goes up to 38

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: The UK on Sunday raised its Covid Alert Level due to the "rapid increase" in cases of the Omicron variant, as the government announced new measures to control its spread. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, under pressure because of claims he and staff flouted Covid restrictions last Christmas, was due to make an address to the nation at 2000 GMT.

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: Chandigarh reported its first case of Omicron after swab samples of a fully vaccinated 20-year-old male passenger from Italy, who had tested COVID-19 positive on December 1, revealed the presence of the new variant of the novel coronavirus. A 20-year-old man, who reached here from abroad to meet his relatives, has tested positive for Omicron,

becoming the first patient of the new COVID-19 variant in Chandigarh, Health department officials here said on Sunday.

The UK on Sunday raised its Covid Alert Level due to the "rapid increase" in cases of the Omicron variant, as the government announced new measures to control its spread. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, under pressure because of claims he and staff flouted Covid restrictions last Christmas, was due to make an address to the nation at 2000 GMT.

He is expected to talk about the country's booster programme. The decision to increase the five-stage public health risk assessment from level three to four comes after a further 1,239 confirmed cases of the variant were recorded on Sunday. That brings the total number of UK cases of Omicron to 3,137 -- a 65 percent increase from Saturday's total of 1,898.

Britain began easing coronavirus restrictions in June and the alert level was at stage three, which means the epidemic is in general circulation. Level four means "transmission is high and pressure on healthcare services is widespread and substantial or rising". The four chief medical officers for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland said the move was prompted by advice from the UK Health Security Agency, a public health body.
  • December 13, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: Some Chinese companies suspend production in Zhejiang on virus outbreak

    More than a dozen Chinese listed companies have said they had suspended production in coronavirus-hit parts of China’s eastern Zhejiang province in response to local government’s COVID-19 curbs. Zhejiang reported a total of 173 locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms during the Dec. 6-12 period, official number showed on Monday, marking the province’s first domestic cluster outbreak this year.

    In October, the province reported just one local case. The companies that announced the production suspension through exchange filings over the weekend include Ningbo Homelink Eco-Itech Co Ltd, Zhejiang Zhongxin Fluoride Materials Co Ltd, Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd and Zhejiang Fenglong Electric Co Ltd. China reported 80 new locally-transmitted cases with symptoms on the mainland for December 12, including 74 identified in Zhejiang.

  • December 13, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa contracts COVID-19 as infections reach record high

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the viral infection, his office said on Sunday. President Ramaphosa contracted COVID-19 infection on a day when the country recorded a new high of 37,875 new infections overnight, dramatically up from the previous day’s 17,154 new cases.

    “The President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today. “The President is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force,” Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said in a statement.

    Gungubele said the President, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week. President Ramaphosa and the South African delegation were tested for COVID-19 in all of the four West African countries that he visited over the past week. They also tested negative upon their return to South Africa on Wednesday.

  • December 13, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases

    South Korea will soon roll out a pilot project to use artificial intelligence, facial recognition and thousands of CCTV cameras to track the movement of people infected with the coronavirus, despite concerns about the invasion of privacy. The nationally funded project in Bucheon, one of the country's most densely populated cities on the outskirts of Seoul, is due to become operational in January, a city official told Reuters.

    The system uses an AI algorithms and facial recognition technology to analyse footage gathered by more than 10,820 CCTV cameras and track an infected person’s movements, anyone they had close contact with, and whether they were wearing a mask, according to a 110-page business plan from the city submitted to the Ministry of Science and ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and provided to Reuters by a parliamentary lawmaker critical of the project.

    Governments around the world have turned to new technologies and expanded legal powers to try to stem the tide of COVID-19 infections. China, Russia, India, Poland and Japan as well as several U.S. states are among the governments to have rolled out or at least experimented with facial recognition systems for tracking COVID-19 patients, according to a March report by Columbia Law School in New York.

  • December 13, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: Israel imposing travel ban for Britain, Denmark, Belgium over Omicron spread, says official

    Israel on Sunday announced it was adding Britain, Denmark and Belgium to its "red" list of countries that Israelis are forbidden to visit, citing concern over the spread of the Omicron variant. The travel restrictions for the three countries will go into effect on Wednesday, a senior Israeli health official told a news conference.

    Israel has already banned the entry of foreigners to try to stem COVID-19 infection rates and imposed 3-7 day self-isolation orders for Israelis returning from abroad. At the news conference Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health at Israel's Health Ministry, said Britain, Denmark and Belgium were being placed on the restricted list because of the "significant spread of the Omicron variant" there.

    Some 50 countries, mainly in Africa, have been declared "red" by Israel since the discovery of the highly contagious variant. Israeli health officials said there have been 55 confirmed cases of Omicron infection in Israel, which has been trying to accelerate its vaccination programme while weighing stricter enforcement of mask mandates.

  • December 13, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: UK raises coronavirus alert level over increased Omicron transmission

    The UK on Sunday raised its Covid Alert Level due to the "rapid increase" in cases of the Omicron variant, as the government announced new measures to control its spread. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, under pressure because of claims he and staff flouted Covid restrictions last Christmas, was due to make an address to the nation at 2000 GMT. He is expected to talk about the country's booster programme.

    The decision to increase the five-stage public health risk assessment from level three to four comes after a further 1,239 confirmed cases of the variant were recorded on Sunday. That brings the total number of UK cases of Omicron to 3,137 -- a 65 percent increase from Saturday's total of 1,898. Britain began easing coronavirus restrictions in June and the alert level was at stage three, which means the epidemic is in general circulation.

    Level four means "transmission is high and pressure on healthcare services is widespread and substantial or rising". The four chief medical officers for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland said the move was prompted by advice from the UK Health Security Agency, a public health body.

  • December 13, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: Chandigarh reports 1st Omicron case, man with travel history tests positive

    Chandigarh reported its first case of Omicron after swab samples of a fully vaccinated 20-year-old male passenger from Italy, who had tested COVID-19 positive on December 1, revealed the presence of the new variant of the novel coronavirus. A 20-year-old man, who reached here from abroad to meet his relatives, has tested positive for Omicron, becoming the first patient of the new COVID-19 variant in Chandigarh, Health department officials here said on Sunday.

  • December 13, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the coronavirus omicron LIVE blog. We will give you with all the latest updates of coronavirus omicron variant.

