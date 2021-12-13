Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh report their first Omicron variant case; tally goes up to 38

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: Chandigarh reported its first case of Omicron after swab samples of a fully vaccinated 20-year-old male passenger from Italy, who had tested COVID-19 positive on December 1, revealed the presence of the new variant of the novel coronavirus. A 20-year-old man, who reached here from abroad to meet his relatives, has tested positive for Omicron,

becoming the first patient of the new COVID-19 variant in Chandigarh, Health department officials here said on Sunday.

The UK on Sunday raised its Covid Alert Level due to the "rapid increase" in cases of the Omicron variant, as the government announced new measures to control its spread. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, under pressure because of claims he and staff flouted Covid restrictions last Christmas, was due to make an address to the nation at 2000 GMT.

He is expected to talk about the country's booster programme. The decision to increase the five-stage public health risk assessment from level three to four comes after a further 1,239 confirmed cases of the variant were recorded on Sunday. That brings the total number of UK cases of Omicron to 3,137 -- a 65 percent increase from Saturday's total of 1,898.

Britain began easing coronavirus restrictions in June and the alert level was at stage three, which means the epidemic is in general circulation. Level four means "transmission is high and pressure on healthcare services is widespread and substantial or rising". The four chief medical officers for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland said the move was prompted by advice from the UK Health Security Agency, a public health body.